During President Biden’s press conference on Thursday, he reiterated that he agrees with Barack Obama that the filibuster is a “relic of the Jim Crow era.”

Republican Sen. Tim Scott pointed out just one reason why that’s an epic self-own on the part of Democrats, because they used it against a bill he sponsored just last year:

According to Fox News’ John Roberts, the Democrats used the filibuster 327 times last year alone.

