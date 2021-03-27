During President Biden’s press conference on Thursday, he reiterated that he agrees with Barack Obama that the filibuster is a “relic of the Jim Crow era.”

Republican Sen. Tim Scott pointed out just one reason why that’s an epic self-own on the part of Democrats, because they used it against a bill he sponsored just last year:

Sen. Tim Scott: "It was a frustrating, irritating moment where the Democrats used a filibuster to block police reform that would have positively impacted disproportionately African American communities…They were for the filibuster before they were against the filibuster." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 27, 2021

Will the real Chuck Schumer please stand up? pic.twitter.com/k6ipFj1rer — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 27, 2021

According to Fox News’ John Roberts, the Democrats used the filibuster 327 times last year alone.

