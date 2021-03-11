According to the media, the bill that Democrats say is for “Covid relief” is hugely popular among Americans — 65 to 75 percent approval in some polls. With that in mind you’d think the White House would encourage post-signing comments from President Biden and solicit questions from reporters, but what happened was precisely the opposite:

Biden’s record-breaking streak continues!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Joe Bidenstimulus bill