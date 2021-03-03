Another round of Covid-19 relief stimulus (and other assorted pork) is likely on the way, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t happy with the deal that’s shaping up for the reason in the second tweet:

JUST IN: Pres. Biden has agreed to narrow eligibility for a new round of $1,400 stimulus payments in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill -WaPo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021

Stimulus checks will now go out to fewer people than under Trump — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021

NEW: Biden-Senate compromise on curtailing stimulus payments results in ~12 million fewer adults & ~5 million fewer children receiving benefit, per @iteptweets analysis ~280 million overall still eligible for payments, ITEP sayshttps://t.co/6ny4x93GQn — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 3, 2021

Americans will get less in relief than the previous administration?

Lmao at what point do we start seeing the "Miss me yet?" Trump billboards? https://t.co/Zj99ni9u6d — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) March 3, 2021

AOC might not put up that particular billboard, but she is slamming Biden and Dems for what’s taking place:

Progressives blowback vs Biden-Senate D plan limiting eligibility on $1,400 checks@AOC: "I dont understand the political or economic wisdom in allowing Trump to give more people relief checks than a Democratic administration. People went far too long without relief last year… — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 3, 2021

.@AOC is blasting Biden for agreeing to cap stimulus checks at $80K/year incomes in cave to moderate Dems. "I don’t understand the political or economic wisdom in allowing Trump to give more people relief checks than a Dem admin,” AOC tells @NYDailyNews. https://t.co/am5qGfTWkV — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) March 3, 2021

Lmao AOC says Trump was more generous than the current Dem adminstration 🔥🔥🔥😂 https://t.co/f39DUjdRm2 — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) March 3, 2021

Pass the popcorn!

Let them fight — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 3, 2021

Here’s a suggestion for AOC: