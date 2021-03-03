Are you ready for a thread that’ll get you fuming?

Feere was a senior ICE adviser under the Trump administration. https://t.co/4IKhXm9g4R — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) March 3, 2021

Former Immigration & Customs Enforcement adviser Jon Feere started off his thread by noting that an ICE Twitter account has now been locked:

NEW: The Biden Administration has locked ICE's public safety alert account (@ICEalerts) which informed the public about fugitive criminal aliens. The account had been up since 2013, and largely developed by ICE under the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/lzesbye9PE — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

And it goes from there:

It seems the Biden Admin locked @ICEAlerts because if you were to report the location of one of these dangerous aliens to ICE, it would become too obvious that these assaulters, drug dealers, thieves, and drunk drivers are now allowed to go free under Biden's policies. — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

The Biden Admin is also no longer updating the account. Here are some of the public alerts posted by ICE over the past year: pic.twitter.com/3E863phicA — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

It's worse than people realize. For example, the Biden Admin apparently doesn't want you to report to ICE this illegal alien charged with sex abuse of a minor. He was previously released by the NYPD: pic.twitter.com/rqXKuOFA8K — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

The Biden Admin also doesn't want you reporting this sex assaulter to ICE. Seems the Biden Admin supports sanctuary policies that release criminal aliens into our communities: pic.twitter.com/TEZ3CXDE7P — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

Here's another criminal alien released by the NYPD that the Biden Admin apparently doesn't want you reporting to ICE, arrested for assault, injury to a child: pic.twitter.com/ZAvex0CiN2 — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

Why wouldn't the Biden Admin want the public reporting this criminal alien convicted on multiple counts of armed robbery? pic.twitter.com/1ajEpK5QFH — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

The Biden Admin wants to endanger Americans by keeping drunk-driving illegal aliens on our streets. In FY19, there were over 74K DUI records among the aliens arrested by ICE; in FY20 over 55K. Biden's policies discourage arrests/deportations of such aliens. cc: @MADDOnline — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

Here are three aliens with DUI records the Biden Admin doesn't want you reporting to ICE (with a combined 23 previous deportations!): pic.twitter.com/wbq3aCKzHD — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

ICE also used to post "Most Wanted Wednesday" tweets aimed at getting the public's help in locating public safety threats. The Biden Admin is apparently not too interested in public safety. pic.twitter.com/wN3YCBOa7J — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

Maybe that’s because the Biden administration and the Democrats have a very different set of priorities.

This is seriously alarming. It should be to all of our citizenry. 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸Jenn Sporer (@SporerNation) March 3, 2021

What could possibly be the reasoning behind this decision? https://t.co/vMUgBFHM6v — Tim🇺🇸🌎 (@Munson15C) March 3, 2021