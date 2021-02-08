At the White House press briefing today, Jen Psaki once again went into a spin mode so intense that you might have to take some Dramamine while watching her try and avoid a point that was being made by Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

.@pdoocy asked a very reasonable question about thousands of energy workers losing their jobs because of Biden's EO & when they can get their "green jobs" Biden promised. Psaki mocked his question and said maybe he could "present evidence next time" he's in the briefing room… — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) February 8, 2021

Fox News's Peter Doocy is back and he's brought the receipts on energy to Jen Psaki. Needless to say, she didn't like that he pressed her on what's the plan for laid off workers to get these fantastical "green" jobs that Biden and Kerry keep talking about (1/2) pic.twitter.com/czz45M9tXK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2021

Here’s an even longer clip featuring Psaki working hard to sell this administration’s Underpants Gnome plan for how fossil fuel workers will be magically transferred to good-paying union “green jobs” that currently don’t exist:

Fox News' Peter Doocy is the only one asking challenging questions in the briefing room and it's very clear Jen Psaki isn't used to it at all. pic.twitter.com/wHUqZ3mtVa — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2021

There was a whole lotta dodging going on there!

I didn’t hear an answer to the question. — albert (@bertall88) February 8, 2021

CNN: “(How refreshing”)

She has a lot of insecurity tells. The only time she isn’t fiddling or touching her face and hair is when she’s making a snarky retort. — Gina Stuart (@stuart1857) February 8, 2021

The shameful part of this all, is that there are NO JOBS for the people that have lost their good paying jobs to transition to. The jobs in the green energy sector simply don’t exist yet. Why cancel the Keystone Pipeline before having replacement jobs for all these people? https://t.co/nOiPHjrmkt — ❉ᎠᎬᏞᎪᏁᎬᎽ❉ (@InfinateKarma) February 8, 2021

They don’t care about the jobs as long as the leftist agenda is being forwarded.