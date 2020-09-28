PBS White House “reporter” Yamiche Alcindor, as quoted by Andrea Mitchell, took it upon herself to speak for “a lot of women” when it comes to the topic of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett:

.@Yamiche: "There are a lot of women looking at Judge Barrett, she is a threat to my reproductive rights, a threat to women's rights. You see it in that regard, she could be hurting President Trump and he could then have even more problems with women." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 28, 2020

Translation? Easy and obvious:

"There are a lot of women looking at -" = "I am looking at" https://t.co/2f2btTCUX4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2020

I love this thing Yamiche Alcindor does where she uses "lots of people/women are saying…" to state her personal opinion. https://t.co/ljHyxkPWxw — BT (@back_ttys) September 28, 2020

Exactly! It’s a time-honored tactic of not-so-objective media activists who nevertheless describe themselves as “reporters.”

Why do journalists do this. They project like we don’t know it’s happening. — 3rd party only🍻 (@joshiegoesboom) September 28, 2020

#journalism https://t.co/XwJbQJrWOc — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 28, 2020

Give me a break. This is not a reporter. https://t.co/1zUzKS5QTy — Christian Morgan (@cmorganMO) September 28, 2020

Definitely not.

***

