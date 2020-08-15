When Kamala Harris agreed to an interview with Stephen Colbert, it was perhaps in no small part with the knowledge that he’s a big fan:

Thank god it's Kamala! I was worried Biden was going to pick someone else who would have made me absolutely still vote for him no matter what. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 12, 2020

TFW you get to debate Mike Pence: pic.twitter.com/Eel0AqYzrJ — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 12, 2020

However, Colbert did bring up one subject, and that was Harris hammering Biden’s record on race during the Dem debates while saying she “didn’t believe he’s a racist.” ::nudge nudge::

Colbert asked Harris about that, and Biden’s running mate had a great answer at the ready. Wait, no she didn’t — Harris instead basically said she was lying during the debates:

Kamala Harris basically accused Joe Biden of being a racist during the debates and her only defense is “it was a debate”. So did you never think he was racist and knowingly falsely accused him of being one or are you now just ok with being on a ticket with a racist? pic.twitter.com/0axLvxtf9Z — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2020

Kamala's explanation for calling Joe Biden a racist: "it was a debate"

When pressed further, she explains: "it was a debate"pic.twitter.com/Y7CDIkTtq2 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 15, 2020

Lucky for Harris she was being interviewed by a friendly or there might have been some follow-up questions, such as “so then you were lying during the debate?”

She knew that question was coming at some point, and *that* was the best she could come up with? https://t.co/ZVktaiFZsZ — Peculiar Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) August 15, 2020

Guess so!

Soooo…if I repeat the word, "debate", it nullifies everything I want forgotten that I said during the…debate. Noted. — Average Jane 🇺🇸 (@JayneAverage) August 15, 2020

What kind of answer is this?? It was a debate = I can say what I want and don’t hold me accountable?? Is that what we’re doing now??? https://t.co/0jo6oHfg4a — Robert Baker (@daddy2tlb) August 15, 2020

That will satisfy the gullible. Wonder if they did focus groups to decide on this line. — RosieCat (@JunePer58060182) August 15, 2020

Ugh, that cackling 🙄 — dplorableh0mbre (@dplorableh0mbre) August 15, 2020