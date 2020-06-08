The Minneapolis City Council is among progressives leading the charge to “defund the police” and re-imagine public safety.

Apparently it must not be going over well everywhere, because people like Sally Kohn are stepping in to point out that “defund the police” doesn’t really mean defunding public safety, or something:

Ending policing and prison as we know it doesn’t mean ending public safety — it means rethinking and reimagining public safety in ways that ACTUALLY KEEP US ALL SAFE. Don’t fall for false dichotomies. Justice is possible.

Another world is possible. #DefundThePolice — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 8, 2020

People are sensing that there’s a slight backpedal in progress:

I keep hearing these vague appeals to "rethink" and "reimagine"…followed up with zero specifics. At the end of the day, you either have law and order, or you don't. https://t.co/53lwLcpxoW — Rob Shimshock (@ShimshockAndAwe) June 8, 2020

Are u effin high?

Stupidest statement ever penned. https://t.co/SowrKaAKIF — Bobrowner (@bobrowner) June 8, 2020

Is there anything more idiotic than this so called "reimagining"? If you don't have a concrete proposal then just STFU! https://t.co/ftuGYgQZkp — Dan Floyd (@westpatravel) June 8, 2020

The evolving “defund the police” spin is dizzying.

Queen of hot takes has spoken. https://t.co/Whq5LLETCM — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) June 8, 2020

I'm so old I remember when "gun control" was a thing. https://t.co/7YYSiJ99WS — HolzYourNarwhalTusk2.0 (@HolzYour) June 8, 2020

And Democrats have turned that into a non-issue for the next few decades.

Yes because now is the perfect time to dismantle, rethink and reimage public safety. https://t.co/hrEy20WRw0 — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 8, 2020

How would Kohn like it if the same approach was taken with a different subject: