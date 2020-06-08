The Minneapolis City Council is among progressives leading the charge to “defund the police” and re-imagine public safety.

Apparently it must not be going over well everywhere, because people like Sally Kohn are stepping in to point out that “defund the police” doesn’t really mean defunding public safety, or something:

People are sensing that there’s a slight backpedal in progress:

The evolving “defund the police” spin is dizzying.

And Democrats have turned that into a non-issue for the next few decades.

How would Kohn like it if the same approach was taken with a different subject:

Tags: Defund the policeSally Kohn