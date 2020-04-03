The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate continues to move forward with President Trump’s judicial nominees, and the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein presented a scenario:

Is there any doubt that if a Supreme Court vacancy opened up right now McConnell wouldn’t rush to fill it? https://t.co/wn1p8poKU5 — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 3, 2020

According to a Washington Post White House reporter, we have an answer to that hypothetical:

No. He told me in the interview that he would. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 3, 2020

