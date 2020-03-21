As we told you yesterday, after President Trump expressed some optimism about a combination of drugs that might be effective treatment for those infected with the coronavirus, an NBC News reporter asked him if he was peddling false hope:

The media has of course been more than happy to help spread skepticism, with CNN leading the way:

And then there was this approach:

That spin is nothing short of awful.

Just shameless.

Fast-forward the tape to this morning’s coronavirus press briefing from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Here’s one of the announcement’s that was made:

One of the drugs has been mentioned by Trump at prior coronavirus briefings.

And with that, Katie Pavlich takes us out with a closing comment:

We love rhetorical questions!

