As we told you yesterday, after President Trump expressed some optimism about a combination of drugs that might be effective treatment for those infected with the coronavirus, an NBC News reporter asked him if he was peddling false hope:
The question Alexander asked was goofy: “Is your impulse to put a positive spin on things maybe giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting your preparedness right now.”
You expect the reply to be what, yes Peter, they should be terrified? It’s a dumb question.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2020
The media has of course been more than happy to help spread skepticism, with CNN leading the way:
Trump peddles unsubstantiated hope in dark times | Analysis https://t.co/jFXTbFpNb6 pic.twitter.com/PSaSzFebew
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 20, 2020
And then there was this approach:
Drug touted by Trump to possibly treat virus can kill in just 2 grams https://t.co/MtkPhxAzwy
— MSN (@MSN) March 20, 2020
That spin is nothing short of awful.
This story is absolutely ridiculous/a strawman. Nobody is prescribing patients 2000mg of chloroquine. https://t.co/tiXgGSc3tj
— Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) March 21, 2020
Just shameless.
Trump: “There’s promising evidence that a drug might help fight this disease.”
Media: “Oh yeah? If you take 5 times the prescribed dose at once it can kill you.”
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 21, 2020
Fast-forward the tape to this morning’s coronavirus press briefing from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Here’s one of the announcement’s that was made:
Cuomo said NY will do trials on potential drug therapy recommended by Trump. pic.twitter.com/Clr2VwZazo
— Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) March 21, 2020
Gov. Cuomo: We'll begin trials of drug treatment immediately for the virus. FDA is going to accelerate 10,000 doses to New York state.
— News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) March 21, 2020
One of the drugs has been mentioned by Trump at prior coronavirus briefings.
Governor Cuomo touts the potential of HydroxyChloroquine in treating the Chinese Virus — the same drug @realDonaldTrump has hailed and fast-tracked!
This could save lives!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 21, 2020
And with that, Katie Pavlich takes us out with a closing comment:
Governor Cuomo touting malaria drug as potential treatment for Wuhan coronavirus. Will the media skewer him for offering “false hope” as they did with President Trump yesterday?
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 21, 2020
We love rhetorical questions!