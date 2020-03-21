As we told you yesterday, after President Trump expressed some optimism about a combination of drugs that might be effective treatment for those infected with the coronavirus, an NBC News reporter asked him if he was peddling false hope:

The question Alexander asked was goofy: “Is your impulse to put a positive spin on things maybe giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting your preparedness right now.” You expect the reply to be what, yes Peter, they should be terrified? It’s a dumb question. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2020

The media has of course been more than happy to help spread skepticism, with CNN leading the way:

Trump peddles unsubstantiated hope in dark times | Analysis https://t.co/jFXTbFpNb6 pic.twitter.com/PSaSzFebew — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 20, 2020

And then there was this approach:

Drug touted by Trump to possibly treat virus can kill in just 2 grams https://t.co/MtkPhxAzwy — MSN (@MSN) March 20, 2020

That spin is nothing short of awful.

This story is absolutely ridiculous/a strawman. Nobody is prescribing patients 2000mg of chloroquine. https://t.co/tiXgGSc3tj — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) March 21, 2020

Just shameless.

Trump: “There’s promising evidence that a drug might help fight this disease.” Media: “Oh yeah? If you take 5 times the prescribed dose at once it can kill you.” — RBe (@RBPundit) March 21, 2020

Fast-forward the tape to this morning’s coronavirus press briefing from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Here’s one of the announcement’s that was made:

Cuomo said NY will do trials on potential drug therapy recommended by Trump. pic.twitter.com/Clr2VwZazo — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) March 21, 2020

Gov. Cuomo: We'll begin trials of drug treatment immediately for the virus. FDA is going to accelerate 10,000 doses to New York state. — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) March 21, 2020

One of the drugs has been mentioned by Trump at prior coronavirus briefings.

Governor Cuomo touts the potential of HydroxyChloroquine in treating the Chinese Virus — the same drug @realDonaldTrump has hailed and fast-tracked! This could save lives! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 21, 2020

And with that, Katie Pavlich takes us out with a closing comment:

Governor Cuomo touting malaria drug as potential treatment for Wuhan coronavirus. Will the media skewer him for offering “false hope” as they did with President Trump yesterday? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 21, 2020

We love rhetorical questions!