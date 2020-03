Here’s something that’s being said a lot, especially of late:

This can't be real.

And yet, here we are:

Police in Newport, Oregon want the public to know that they are not to call the emergency line simply because they ran out of toilet paper.https://t.co/rAoQyz0KLW — KATU News (@KATUNews) March 16, 2020

There’s only one possible reaction:

For crying out loud people. https://t.co/IDf4tNDABV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 16, 2020

And that’s the one!

Here’s what the Newport PD put on Facebook:

Wow.

2020 in one tweet. https://t.co/FD8eJo9BS4 — "Fail for Drysdale" Kyle (@LCH_Kyle) March 16, 2020

For crying out loud people 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/RwlkeGNZvn — RightInRaleigh (@InRaleigh2) March 16, 2020

The same people vote. — Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) March 16, 2020

That would help explain a lot.

I assume it’s still okay to call if I’m out of beer? — Brian Davidson 🇺🇸 (@bdhokie) March 16, 2020

LOL.