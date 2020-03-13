After a couple days of heavy losses, the Dow Jones is currently up about three percent on the day’s trading. However, Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin thinks she knows how to make it fully rebound quickly:

So it’s confirmed:

Trending

Big time!

The level to which the coronavirus has been politicized is truly amazing (though perhaps not surprising).

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpJennifer Rubin