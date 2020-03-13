After a couple days of heavy losses, the Dow Jones is currently up about three percent on the day’s trading. However, Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin thinks she knows how to make it fully rebound quickly:

I honestly think if Trump resigned there would be a rebound in the markets. A big one. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 12, 2020

So it’s confirmed:

Paul Krugman has some competition https://t.co/dQdOiRcqrS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 13, 2020

Big time!

Lol. Check the stock market response on November 9th 2016. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 13, 2020

Stop trying to make fetch happen, Jenny! pic.twitter.com/Lfz4kCWt78 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 13, 2020

"Conservative" @JRubinBlogger cannot name a single conservative person or principle she supports. The MSM is pure garbage. She's Exhibit A. https://t.co/XX6yJwK4w0 — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) March 13, 2020

The level to which the coronavirus has been politicized is truly amazing (though perhaps not surprising).