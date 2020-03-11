The tone with which Bernie Sanders began his press conference this afternoon led many to think he was about to drop out. But that wasn’t the case:

Wait wut??? I thought Bernie was dropping out. pic.twitter.com/H4Ig5Dz3Xg — Brandon Wojo (@brandonwojo) March 11, 2020

HE’S NOT DROPPING OUT?!!! Christmas in March pic.twitter.com/TVnB77qPZZ — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 11, 2020

Sanders is remaining in the race for now, and explained that he’s winning in every way not counting electability:

SANDERS: While our campaign is winning the idealogical debate, we are losing the debate on electability — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 11, 2020

SANDERS: "We are losing the debate over electability." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 11, 2020

Sanders: “We are losing the debate over electability.” Says at the next debate, he’ll press Biden on health care and whether he’d veto a M4A bill if passed in Congress. — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 11, 2020

"We are losing the debate over electability," he acknowledges. "I cannot tell you how many people our campaign has spoken to" who say they support Sanders' policies but think Biden is best able to defeat Trump. — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) March 11, 2020

The Vermont socialist (er, excuse us… “democratic socialist”) will remain in the running at least long enough to issue some challenges to Joe Biden on Sunday night:

“I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend Joe Biden,” Bernie Sanders says about Sunday’s Democratic debate and lays out “frank” questions he wants to ask Biden during the debate. https://t.co/sccYS5ukEZ pic.twitter.com/RWKoA1bVDM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 11, 2020

It almost sounds like Sanders has decided to remain in the race at least long enough to try and Bern down the DNC.

Well yes, being surrounded by anti-semites and praising mass-murdering dictators will have that effect. https://t.co/O6LcAHsIyf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2020

What Bernie lacks in delegates, he more than makes up for in likes and RTs. https://t.co/ru8SbJwEzz — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 11, 2020

A moral victory in Sanders’ eyes.