As we’ve followed the coronavirus outbreak, there’s been much talk of canceling events where there would normally be a crowd, or by holding the event with no audience in attendance. Some school classes have been canceled, universities have switched to all online classes for the time being, and San Francisco has banned gatherings larger than 1,000 people.

Now there’s news about the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments:

The NCAA made the announcement in a tweet:

It’s an unprecedented move, and the reviews are mixed:

Time will tell.

