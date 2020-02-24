It looks like a shift in focus is coming from at least one Democrat candidate for president:

Michael Bloomberg has spent most of his time lately going after President Trump, but now that it looks like Bernie Sanders could be pulling away from the Dem pack very soon, the former NYC mayor is hitting Bernie, and using the NRA to do so:

It was inevitable, we suppose:

Ironically, the more people refuse to buy it the more Bloomberg will decide to push it.

Bloomberg sure does like his hypocrisy on guns (not to mention climate change).

