It looks like a shift in focus is coming from at least one Democrat candidate for president:

On a call with reporters, Bloomberg campaign states director Dan Kanninen kicked it off zeroing in on Bernie Sanders. On guns, Kanninen alleged Sanders spent "his entire career paying back the NRA for getting him elected" & "that Sanders' track record on guns is disqualifying." — Caroline Kenny (@carolinerkenny) February 24, 2020

Michael Bloomberg has spent most of his time lately going after President Trump, but now that it looks like Bernie Sanders could be pulling away from the Dem pack very soon, the former NYC mayor is hitting Bernie, and using the NRA to do so: