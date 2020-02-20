The Bernie Sanders campaign might be encouraged by how their candidate has performed so far, but what about the liberal media the Dems can usually count on to help push their narratives? Well, that’s a different story. Here’s a supercut via Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott:

SUPERCUT: Media Panic as Sanders Cruising Toward Nomination pic.twitter.com/fsY7QcRLYL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2020

"I just don’t see him having any shot in a general election, and I’m panicked. I am absolutely panicked.” https://t.co/uHajXESq0u — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2020

Some of them don’t seem to be enjoying what they helped create.

Democrats pander to left-wing lunatic fringe. Create outrage-monster. Shocked when monster turns around and begins eating them. https://t.co/pR3SRcR0LY — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) February 20, 2020

Good. Let them sleep in the bed they made. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) February 20, 2020

INJECT THIS STRAIGHT INTO MY VEINS https://t.co/HXHOzHzUWk — 🇺🇸 Rebuilding Trumpmore ⚒️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 20, 2020

Democrats unite call for rigging of Democrat primary AGAIN!! https://t.co/8oSzBBJgqy — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) February 20, 2020

DEMOCRATS IN TOTAL PANIC MODE. MAYBE THEY’LL WALKAWAY https://t.co/EqmEfWkCy0 — Krick #❤️🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kricklys) February 20, 2020

Pass the popcorn!