The impeachment trial in the Senate for President Trump will begin tomorrow, and last week the White House announced the president’s defense team:

BREAKING: AP source: Trump legal team for impeachment trial will include Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. See @AP 's complete impeachment coverage here: https://t.co/zmx6Zi8Yew

NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen offered a reason he thinks the Trump team chose Dershowitz to help with his defense:

You would never know from this Post story that Dersh is a TV lawyer, and no doubt selected for that reason. Without putting TV at its center, you cannot tell the story of why he's joined the team. What attracts him to the role? TV is a huge part of it. https://t.co/MB0YEtqi5n — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 20, 2020

Dershowitz is a “TV lawyer”?

How could it possibly be that a journalists doesn't know Allan Dershowitz is a Harvard law professor with many books published? Not just some TV lawyer. In the age of information not many people seem to use it. https://t.co/9qPogsrotz — Staroots 🤯 (@ItmeStaroots) January 20, 2020

The left is really sharpening its knives for Alan Dershowitz, who seems to be the only liberal left in America with any fealty to the Constitution. https://t.co/Ww6Zd7AUjH — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) January 20, 2020

Can it be long until the Left tries to portray Dershowitz as some sort of Russian asset (if it hasn’t happened already)?

😂🤣🤣🤣 “I teach journalism…” has the unmitigated gall to be reductive about one of the most accomplished attorneys of his generation. What a putz. https://t.co/vdZ5ZOCyy1 — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) January 20, 2020

Yup, that whole "tenured Harvard law faculty" thing is just a screen credit. HotTake, Jay. No wonder NYU is second tier. https://t.co/1zsFGsB3c1 — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) January 20, 2020

You weren’t this hard on him when he defended OJ. https://t.co/TGc02pp2hW — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 20, 2020

Okay hold on. Let’s be clear on something, @AlanDersh has done more, for free, for the downtrodden caught up in the legal system than Jay could ever hope to do. Reducing him to a “tv lawyer” is absurd. https://t.co/8KgbpRJ6vN — RepEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 20, 2020

My vote for the dumbest tweet of the weekend. https://t.co/XAxXzj0AUA — Bruce L’Esperance (@Bhope10425) January 20, 2020

We hope you all brought along oven mitts, because today’s shaping up to be a hot take-palooza.