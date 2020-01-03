President Trump’s remarks about the airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader didn’t slip past CNN’s Jim Acosta, who also added a bit extra:

Trump: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” (Not how the Iranians see this) — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 3, 2020

That bonus bit of commentary comes courtesy of the author of “Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” Though Acosta might want to consider how dangerous it is to tell the truth in Iran.

Most definitely not.

This week on "CNN," the funniest parody of broadcast media since "WKRP in Cincinnati"… https://t.co/pYLcPVPDjt — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 3, 2020

FDR: "Today is a day that will live in Infamy." (Not how the Japanese see this) https://t.co/SW4LnFJggR — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 3, 2020

Journalism!

Right Jim! The Iranians were peaceful until Trump did that. Now they want war. — The Goat Chimes In (@TheGoatChimesIn) January 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/gmvzKPV6zu — Kassie 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 🌟🌟🌟 (@ValorOf1776) January 3, 2020

.@Acosta would rather satisfy Iranians than to satisfy the United States. https://t.co/q0BfQkddSI — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) January 3, 2020

Since 1979 Iran has waged war on the USA and this scum

sides with enemy. https://t.co/exiUwvepoN — John Green (@Greener300) January 3, 2020