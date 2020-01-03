President Trump’s remarks about the airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader didn’t slip past CNN’s Jim Acosta, who also added a bit extra:
Trump: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” (Not how the Iranians see this)
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 3, 2020
That bonus bit of commentary comes courtesy of the author of “Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” Though Acosta might want to consider how dangerous it is to tell the truth in Iran.
Couldn't resist that parenthetical. https://t.co/VePhoVzpwk
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 3, 2020
Most definitely not.
This week on "CNN," the funniest parody of broadcast media since "WKRP in Cincinnati"… https://t.co/pYLcPVPDjt
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 3, 2020
FDR: "Today is a day that will live in Infamy." (Not how the Japanese see this) https://t.co/SW4LnFJggR
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 3, 2020
Journalism!
Right Jim! The Iranians were peaceful until Trump did that. Now they want war.
— The Goat Chimes In (@TheGoatChimesIn) January 3, 2020
— Kassie 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 🌟🌟🌟 (@ValorOf1776) January 3, 2020
.@Acosta would rather satisfy Iranians than to satisfy the United States. https://t.co/q0BfQkddSI
— Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) January 3, 2020
Since 1979 Iran has waged war on the USA and this scum
sides with enemy. https://t.co/exiUwvepoN
— John Green (@Greener300) January 3, 2020
My God you are insufferable. https://t.co/OnqyA2bMEO
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 3, 2020