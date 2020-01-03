President Trump’s remarks about the airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader didn’t slip past CNN’s Jim Acosta, who also added a bit extra:

That bonus bit of commentary comes courtesy of the author of “Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” Though Acosta might want to consider how dangerous it is to tell the truth in Iran.

Most definitely not.

Journalism!

