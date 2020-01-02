Out: Hillary Clinton, president.

In: Hillary Clinton, chancellor:

It’s my great privilege to become @QUBelfast's 11th—and first female—chancellor. It's a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years, and I’m proud to be an ambassador for its excellence. https://t.co/ysrSeA0JOu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 2, 2020

Hillary Clinton is taking a job as chancellor of Queen's University Belfast. The job is mostly a ceremonial one, presiding over graduation ceremonies and representing the university abroad. https://t.co/88VpCqurEA — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 2, 2020

So maybe she won’t be running for president this year after all, which will dash hopes of many who are still in the “I’m With Her” club.

Curious. Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast https://t.co/VAQbWlNQ4a — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 2, 2020

Set up shop there in 2011. https://t.co/JjPyxijjtT — Stretch (@Stretch0170) January 2, 2020

Does anyone else find it very “odd” that Hillary took a position in a UK public university? https://t.co/MvbrDyxTYK — Rich Higgins (@RichHiggins_DC) January 2, 2020

Hillary Clinton is going to be the head of a university in Northern Ireland? That's an interesting choice. Discuss.https://t.co/nas3EpbDYm — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 2, 2020

in exchange for…. ? — A Modest Proposal (@AModestProposa2) January 2, 2020

The BBC story doesn’t mention anything about compensation.