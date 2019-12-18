Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officially opened the House of Representatives’ debate of the articles of impeachment against President Trump by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:

Anybody who doesn’t find that at least ironically amusing hasn’t been paying attention for the past few years:

Give it a rest, Nancy!

While Pelosi’s on the subject of the Republic, could somebody please have her explain the Electoral College?

Ben Shapiro brought up the only thing that could have made it more ridiculous:

LOL.

