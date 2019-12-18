Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officially opened the House of Representatives’ debate of the articles of impeachment against President Trump by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:
NOW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses House ahead of impeachment vote, invoking the text of the Pledge of Allegiance — "and to the Republic for which it stands" https://t.co/VVWBVAn92f pic.twitter.com/G4rtbGNdCH
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins impeachment debate with the Pledge of Allegiance.
"The republic for which it stands is what we are here to talk about today. A republic, if we can keep it." https://t.co/oAQ9AIuCrS pic.twitter.com/z5NZRkCiOh
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 18, 2019