Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officially opened the House of Representatives’ debate of the articles of impeachment against President Trump by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:

NOW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses House ahead of impeachment vote, invoking the text of the Pledge of Allegiance — "and to the Republic for which it stands" https://t.co/VVWBVAn92f pic.twitter.com/G4rtbGNdCH

"The republic for which it stands is what we are here to talk about today. A republic, if we can keep it." https://t.co/oAQ9AIuCrS pic.twitter.com/z5NZRkCiOh

Anybody who doesn’t find that at least ironically amusing hasn’t been paying attention for the past few years:

Pelosi reciting pledge of allegiance on the house floor lmao doesn't she know her base thinks this is literally fascism — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 18, 2019

Give it a rest, Nancy!

Watching Nancy Pelosi recite the Pledge of Allegiance, is like watching The Devil recite The Lord's Prayer. I literally laughed out loud. 🤣🤣🤣 — MrReagan (@MrReaganUSA) December 18, 2019

It makes me cringe when Pelosi is reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. She said that no member of Congress came to congress with the intention of impeaching. Just another venomous lie. What about her puppet Jerry Nadler? He ran on it for his re-election. Just for one. — Bob (@RobertGardne) December 18, 2019

Is Pelosi, Schiff or any other Democrats booked to appear on Late Night Comedian Democrat Talk Shows? Pelosi reciting the Pledge of Alligiance to the Flag? Democrats have basically banned that in Liberal run Public Schools. — Larry Malinowski (@Malinowski_L) December 18, 2019

While Pelosi’s on the subject of the Republic, could somebody please have her explain the Electoral College?

So farcical that Speaker Pelosi is citing the founding fathers, the American flag, and the Pledge of Allegiance, given how the Democrat base loath these things and would replace them and write them out of history if they could. — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) December 18, 2019

HYPOCRITE…@SpeakerPelosi: "Every day all across America children in school, members of the military, officials and those civically engaged also pledge allegiance to the flag." In Pelosi's district, schools refuse to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.https://t.co/LIcHr08gPB pic.twitter.com/Ur3Q7Hd87G — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) December 18, 2019

Trump got Pelosi to recite the Pledge of allegiance on the house floor and to claim the constitution matters… 2 more incredible accomplishments to add to his list. — MJ (@Iwnt2bREformed) December 18, 2019

Ben Shapiro brought up the only thing that could have made it more ridiculous:

Man, it's going to be jarring when the cameras cut from Nancy Pelosi reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to Colin Kaepernick kneeling next to her. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 18, 2019

LOL.