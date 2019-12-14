Decentralizing certain federal agencies and relocating them closer to the areas (and people) they’re supposed to be serving has been a Trump administration priority. However, some federal employees have problems with it, as evidenced by this AP report:

Just perfect:

Some “civil servants” don’t seem to want to be very close to the people and places they’re supposedly serving!

That would be a big start in the effort to make DC less swampy.

Tags: Beltway politicsBureau of Land ManagementTrump administration