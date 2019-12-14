Decentralizing certain federal agencies and relocating them closer to the areas (and people) they’re supposed to be serving has been a Trump administration priority. However, some federal employees have problems with it, as evidenced by this AP report:

Employees of the nation's public lands agency are quitting rather than move to the U.S. West as the Trump administration breaks up the headquarters in Washington, D.C., opponents warn. https://t.co/4cbTT4tt5J — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) December 13, 2019

Just perfect:

These Beltway bureaucrats love the nation’s public lands and those who use them so much they don’t want to be anywhere near either of them. https://t.co/3CYvMzGBZL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 14, 2019

Some “civil servants” don’t seem to want to be very close to the people and places they’re supposedly serving!

This is working exactly the way it should. https://t.co/vje4lxe1ZB — Nick Searcy, ESCHEWER OF MALARKEY AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 14, 2019

They report this as of it were a bad thing. https://t.co/dfYlXEmbdN — John, King of IG Reports, 4th of his name (@rugerboy) December 14, 2019

We should move the Department of Justice headquarters to Wyoming. https://t.co/sOvekLxGxJ — Charles Flemming (@ChasFlemming) December 14, 2019

As it should be since most all public lands are west of the Mississippi. https://t.co/anD4Gj9abe — Brenda (@Caiophora) December 14, 2019

Makes perfect sense. Almost all the BLM land is in the west. Management should improve. Or they should turn it over to the states. https://t.co/V1oFlPNEQ5 — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) December 14, 2019

Oh no, where will we get more bureaucrats and lawyers? https://t.co/0P3mamCkaL — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) December 14, 2019

We should break up all federal departments and move them out of DC. — Thomas Etcher ⏳ (@tetch2176) December 14, 2019

That would be a big start in the effort to make DC less swampy.