It seems like such a long time since Democrats were certain the Mueller report would spell the end of the Trump presidency. Instead, it’s all led to things like this:

If the petition is successful, the Manhattan Trump Tower will have a new address: 725 President Barack H. Obama Avenue, New York, NY 10022. https://t.co/smxd9nLCj1 — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2019

From The Hill:

More than 70,000 people have signed onto a petition that seeks to rename the portion of Fifth Avenue in front of the Trump Tower in Manhattan after former President Obama. “The City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor,” reads the online petition, which had racked up nearly 71,000 signatures on MoveOn.org as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Resistance is quite amused an encouraged by that development (any port in a narrative letdown storm). And the petition is up to about 100,000 now:

What started out as a joke to rename Trump Tower's address to 725 President Barack H. Obama Avenue now has more than 100,000 signatures. https://t.co/94PppzUvm4 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 14, 2019

“What started out as a joke” seem to be words that could precede many Democrat initiatives since Trump was elected.

How pathetic are liberals https://t.co/3R9nDCBqBN — Jordan Lorenz (@LickinPiss69) August 14, 2019

Has Hillary signed the petition yet?