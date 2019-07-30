At a previous Democrat debate on NBC, one of the moderators asked for a show of hands of whose “Medicare for All” plan would cover illegal aliens. The result was an optics backfire and the Dems knew it, as did some in the media:

At tonight’s CNN debate in Detroit, there was some good news for the candidates: Similar backfires would be avoided:

But Buttigieg will be happy to know he won’t be a part of another similar backfire:

How nice of CNN.

It was nice of CNN to agree not to provide the Dems a chance at additional horrible optics.

