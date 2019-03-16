About a week before the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton had harsh criticism for anybody who would dare question the legitimacy of an election in the U.S.:

We already know that Stacey Abrams (and Hillary) consider themselves to be exceptions to this rule, and the Democrat who lost the Florida gubernatorial election, Andrew Gillum, is up next:

Gillum made the comments on “Real Time” with Bill Maher:

“Had we been able to legally count every one of those votes not just in Florida but in Georgia, I wonder what the outcome may be,” Gillum said.

The former Tallahassee mayor alluded both to his own close loss to Ron DeSanstis and to Democrat Stacey Abrams being edged out of a runoff in the Georgia gubernatorial election.

Earlier in his conversation with Maher, Gillum noted he and Abrams both lost by “rounding error” margins.

This all sounds like a good assignment for the mainstream media:

Predicted MSM response: ZZzzzzz.

And then Hillary lost, and now all bets are off. “Democracy” as these Democrats define it won’t be fully restored until, just for starters, a Dem is back in the White House.

**Unless a Democrat does it.

