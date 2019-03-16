About a week before the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton had harsh criticism for anybody who would dare question the legitimacy of an election in the U.S.:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

We already know that Stacey Abrams (and Hillary) consider themselves to be exceptions to this rule, and the Democrat who lost the Florida gubernatorial election, Andrew Gillum, is up next:

@AndrewGillum says if we had been able to “legally count” all the votes in Fla & Ga the outcome may have been different. Hmmm pic.twitter.com/QnY5NIPoMq — Gary Fineout (@fineout) March 16, 2019

Gillum made the comments on “Real Time” with Bill Maher:

“Had we been able to legally count every one of those votes not just in Florida but in Georgia, I wonder what the outcome may be,” Gillum said. The former Tallahassee mayor alluded both to his own close loss to Ron DeSanstis and to Democrat Stacey Abrams being edged out of a runoff in the Georgia gubernatorial election. Earlier in his conversation with Maher, Gillum noted he and Abrams both lost by “rounding error” margins.

This all sounds like a good assignment for the mainstream media:

Hey reporters, two Democrats who lost statewide elections are STILL challenging the results FOUR months later with zero evidence. Seems like a story. https://t.co/TrD0sBLoH1 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 16, 2019

Predicted MSM response: ZZzzzzz.

There is literally no evidence — none — that would suggest that Gillum won the election. https://t.co/TrD0sBLoH1 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 16, 2019

Undermining democracy with conspiracy theories https://t.co/eilnvDWUOt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2019

Always the case: when Dems win an election it is consecrated by angels, and I f they lose an election the Devil was at play.@ScotsFyre — Brad Slager – Private Marvel 2nd Class 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) March 16, 2019

I'm old enough to remember when not respecting the results of an election was an existential threat to democracy, itself. https://t.co/t1K7nPaJB8 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 16, 2019

And then Hillary lost, and now all bets are off. “Democracy” as these Democrats define it won’t be fully restored until, just for starters, a Dem is back in the White House.

"One of our hallmarks has always been that we accept the outcomes of our elections," – Hillary Clinton — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) March 16, 2019

**Unless a Democrat does it.