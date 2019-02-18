It’s no secret that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a big proponent of keeping his city a sanctuary for illegal aliens, but there’s something that doesn’t fall under Bill de Blasio’s generous “sanctuary” umbrella, and that’s AirBnB operators and whatever riff-raff that might be drawn to their operations:
Today we issued a subpoena to @AirBnB because they refuse to provide the transparency we need to protect New Yorkers’ homes. pic.twitter.com/aAATz3lHWL
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 19, 2019
No “illegals” allowed… at least when it comes to hotel rooms:
We won’t let bad actors take entire apartment buildings and turn them into illegal hotels for tourists. https://t.co/7SZOZjufDu
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 19, 2019
Well, what if Air BnB would instead refer to them as “sanctuary hotels” for tourists — would it be OK then?
In other words: "Tourists unwelcome in 'illegal hotels". Illegal aliens welcome to our sanctuary city!."
— I 💜 Cow Farts (@IncarnadineSeas) February 19, 2019
But you’re all for NYC being a sanctuary city. You are a slumlord to this beautiful city.
— Kimberly Ryan (@kryan157) February 19, 2019
Priorities, progressive-style!