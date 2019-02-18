It’s no secret that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a big proponent of keeping his city a sanctuary for illegal aliens, but there’s something that doesn’t fall under Bill de Blasio’s generous “sanctuary” umbrella, and that’s AirBnB operators and whatever riff-raff that might be drawn to their operations:

No “illegals” allowed… at least when it comes to hotel rooms:

Well, what if Air BnB would instead refer to them as “sanctuary hotels” for tourists — would it be OK then?

Priorities, progressive-style!

