The field of Democrat candidates keeps growing, and this morning it got a little more crowded:

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kamala Harris announces she will run for president in 2020. “I love my country," she tells @GMA. "And this is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are.” https://t.co/TaNcPjey8F pic.twitter.com/dC8k3l9aCr — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2019

And with that, CNN had their first Dem candidate to get a town hall in Iowa:

CNN's first town hall of the 2020 season: @JakeTapper will host a forum with @KamalaHarris next Monday in Iowa https://t.co/LI4E6xePCp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 21, 2019

The quick launch——> @KamalaHarris to Iowa for a town hall hosted by @cnn & moderated by @jaketapper (Stops in SC Friday) https://t.co/t1t4YWmcGv — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 21, 2019

That’s something that’s bound to anger fans of other Dem candidates:

This is the first shot in the free media primary — which Trump crushed in 2016. Will CNN offer this for everyone? If not, then who? https://t.co/xdgr36SF5x — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 21, 2019

CNN’s already getting some blowback over this:

where's the full week of back to back town hall airings of all announced candidates? — Arthur Tarley (@arthurtarley) January 21, 2019

This seems pretty arbitrary and ridiculous. What about Elizabeth Warren? — Dana DuBose (@SantaMonica403) January 21, 2019

Will CNN be giving this free media to @VoteOjeda2020 too? Pretty great opportunity for any declared candidate. https://t.co/nH4VU3MyqD — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) January 21, 2019

um, there are literally *two* other senators declared and one has a lot more name recognition – why not them too? https://t.co/GXyBcwh8MW — SurvivorWizard (@SurvivorWizard) January 21, 2019

@cnn needs to be completely transparent about how these town halls are selected and run. You guys need to do this for everyone. And the public should know every detail since this is essentially a campaign ad for free. — Mac Williams (@willin_mac) January 21, 2019

give one to Gillibrand you cowards https://t.co/Ew1SZpb3Sd — Kevin Keelty Gartland (@kkeeltygartland) January 21, 2019

Pass the popcorn!