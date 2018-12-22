Who’s up for former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder reminding America about the need for an “independent” DOJ?

Was this the definition of “independent” when Holder was AG?

This is what the “independent” AG said in 2013:

Attorney General Eric Holder brushed off a question Thursday about when he might leave the administration. Instead, the top lawman professed his allegiance to President Barack Obama.

“I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done. I’m still the President’s wing-man, so I’m there with my boy. So we’ll see,” Holder said in an interview on the Tom Joyner radio show.

Holder’s “rule of law” scold was a nice touch as well:

Very rich.

null

