Who’s up for former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder reminding America about the need for an “independent” DOJ?

This is why the need for an independent DOJ and an independent AG are so critical. This behavior threatens the rule of law. Those appropriately now at DOJ must be strong and understand their duty to the people and to the Constitution. https://t.co/5RjimIS5eN — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 22, 2018

Was this the definition of “independent” when Holder was AG?

Wing man speaks — John Dreller (@JDDRELLER) December 22, 2018

This is what the “independent” AG said in 2013:

Attorney General Eric Holder brushed off a question Thursday about when he might leave the administration. Instead, the top lawman professed his allegiance to President Barack Obama. “I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done. I’m still the President’s wing-man, so I’m there with my boy. So we’ll see,” Holder said in an interview on the Tom Joyner radio show.

Holder’s “rule of law” scold was a nice touch as well:

Well if you werent held in "contempt" people might actually take you seriously. — ILurkOnSocialMedia (@Lurkyton) December 22, 2018

The first AG to be held in contempt, wants to lecture about behavior. Rich. — No Bozos (@Scuba200ft) December 22, 2018

Very rich.