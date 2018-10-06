There’s a large presence of anti-Kavanaugh protesters in DC just ahead of a Senate vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, and Alyssa Milano is, of course, there:
The battle for the soul of our country is just beginning. Our adversaries lack a moral compass; they lie and cheat to win. We must defeat them.
Every one of you is needed in this fight.
November is coming. pic.twitter.com/aQGSNo4Kkc
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
Oh really?
Lack a moral compass??? Really? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WvYmtGjsAR
— Deplorable 🇺🇸 Mug 🇺🇸 (@MugDeplorable) October 6, 2018
Yep, that’s what she said:
This is transference, a classic leftist strategy. Take the stank from yourself and cast it onto others. YOU lack a moral compass. https://t.co/uVBvcS6OKa
— I, BANTOR (@I_BANTOR) October 6, 2018
@Alyssa_Milano your side, you know the lunatics with the ridiculous protests, are lacking a moral compass. https://t.co/iIQZbTwQqw
— Rick Constintino (@RickConstintin1) October 6, 2018
Sounds like classic “projection” to many:
Abortion apparently is north on the moral compass then?
— 23 (@Dakmafan) October 6, 2018
Lacking moral compass is saying you love Bill Clinton. Take a look in the mirror, kook.
— David Dellecese Sr. (@daved1320) October 6, 2018
You didn’t believe the women who accused Bill Clinton.
— Kevin Chaisson (@Spidersense14) October 6, 2018
“Drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park and this is what you get”
-leftist attack on Clinton’s accusers
“I just really love Bill Clinton”
-Alyssa Milano #believewomen
— Timothy (@marti4667) October 6, 2018
Speaking of a moral compass, Milano is a supporter of Planned Parenthood and abortion:
In lieu of xmas gifts this year please make donations to @PPact @naacp @CAIRNational @nrdc and @MomsDemand.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2016
Also, it appears that Milano deleted a tweet about Bill Clinton that had been posted for several years. Maybe it was a little too awkward:
Hmm. Why did you delete this @Alyssa_Milano??? pic.twitter.com/ZouCUxe3GG
— Añdy Palys (@AndyPalys) October 5, 2018
The lack of self-awareness is strong with this one.