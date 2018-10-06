There’s a large presence of anti-Kavanaugh protesters in DC just ahead of a Senate vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, and Alyssa Milano is, of course, there:

Oh really?

Yep, that’s what she said:

Sounds like classic “projection” to many:

Speaking of a moral compass, Milano is a supporter of Planned Parenthood and abortion:

Also, it appears that Milano deleted a tweet about Bill Clinton that had been posted for several years. Maybe it was a little too awkward:

The lack of self-awareness is strong with this one.

