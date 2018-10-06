There’s a large presence of anti-Kavanaugh protesters in DC just ahead of a Senate vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, and Alyssa Milano is, of course, there:

The battle for the soul of our country is just beginning. Our adversaries lack a moral compass; they lie and cheat to win. We must defeat them. Every one of you is needed in this fight. November is coming. pic.twitter.com/aQGSNo4Kkc — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018

Oh really?

Lack a moral compass??? Really? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WvYmtGjsAR — Deplorable 🇺🇸 Mug 🇺🇸 (@MugDeplorable) October 6, 2018

Yep, that’s what she said:

This is transference, a classic leftist strategy. Take the stank from yourself and cast it onto others. YOU lack a moral compass. https://t.co/uVBvcS6OKa — I, BANTOR (@I_BANTOR) October 6, 2018

@Alyssa_Milano your side, you know the lunatics with the ridiculous protests, are lacking a moral compass. https://t.co/iIQZbTwQqw — Rick Constintino (@RickConstintin1) October 6, 2018

Sounds like classic “projection” to many:

Abortion apparently is north on the moral compass then? — 23 (@Dakmafan) October 6, 2018

Lacking moral compass is saying you love Bill Clinton. Take a look in the mirror, kook. — David Dellecese Sr. (@daved1320) October 6, 2018

You didn’t believe the women who accused Bill Clinton. — Kevin Chaisson (@Spidersense14) October 6, 2018

“Drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park and this is what you get”

-leftist attack on Clinton’s accusers “I just really love Bill Clinton”

-Alyssa Milano #believewomen — Timothy (@marti4667) October 6, 2018

Speaking of a moral compass, Milano is a supporter of Planned Parenthood and abortion:

Also, it appears that Milano deleted a tweet about Bill Clinton that had been posted for several years. Maybe it was a little too awkward:

The lack of self-awareness is strong with this one.