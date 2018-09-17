Hillary Clinton has a lengthy diatribe in The Atlantic, mostly sounding the alarm about Donald Trump while explaining what changes she thinks should be made to the presidential election process:

My new afterword for "What Happened" is excerpted in @TheAtlantic. It's about the constitutional crisis building in our democracy and why we should all be focused, determined and, yes, optimistic as we work to save our country. https://t.co/HBEvB9919F — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2018

You won’t be surprised by one thing Clinton’s calling for in order to prevent another “constitutional crisis” in the future:

Hillary Clinton: “… you won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College.” https://t.co/OGzRkQIv20 — Zuri Berry (@zuriberry) September 17, 2018

Clinton’s essay begins with this sentence:

It’s been nearly two years since Donald Trump won enough Electoral College votes to become president of the United States.

Which of course eventually led to this:

And you won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College.

“Change the Constitution because I was so confident of victory I didn’t feel the need to go to Wisconsin” is about the most Hillary Clinton thing ever.

Hillary Clinton is exactly why we have an Electoral College.https://t.co/yNDJ6fjzxW https://t.co/Nusd3hdDmz — Carlos Cunha (@JustCarlosCunha) September 17, 2018

You had the opportunity to " do everything you could do to fight back" and didn't take it. Hard to imagine you're working with a comprehensive plan now. https://t.co/p8yftiPADA — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 17, 2018

Shorter Hillary:

"I lost so it's a constitutional crisis." https://t.co/XmoqULS6qi — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) September 17, 2018

Bingo!