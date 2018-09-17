Hillary Clinton has a lengthy diatribe in The Atlantic, mostly sounding the alarm about Donald Trump while explaining what changes she thinks should be made to the presidential election process:
My new afterword for "What Happened" is excerpted in @TheAtlantic. It's about the constitutional crisis building in our democracy and why we should all be focused, determined and, yes, optimistic as we work to save our country. https://t.co/HBEvB9919F
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2018
You won’t be surprised by one thing Clinton’s calling for in order to prevent another “constitutional crisis” in the future:
Hillary Clinton: “… you won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College.” https://t.co/OGzRkQIv20
— Zuri Berry (@zuriberry) September 17, 2018
Clinton’s essay begins with this sentence:
It’s been nearly two years since Donald Trump won enough Electoral College votes to become president of the United States.
Which of course eventually led to this:
And you won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College.
“Change the Constitution because I was so confident of victory I didn’t feel the need to go to Wisconsin” is about the most Hillary Clinton thing ever.
Hillary Clinton is exactly why we have an Electoral College.https://t.co/yNDJ6fjzxW https://t.co/Nusd3hdDmz
— Carlos Cunha (@JustCarlosCunha) September 17, 2018
You had the opportunity to " do everything you could do to fight back" and didn't take it. Hard to imagine you're working with a comprehensive plan now. https://t.co/p8yftiPADA
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 17, 2018
Shorter Hillary:
"I lost so it's a constitutional crisis." https://t.co/XmoqULS6qi
— John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) September 17, 2018
Bingo!