Hillary Clinton has a lengthy diatribe in The Atlantic, mostly sounding the alarm about Donald Trump while explaining what changes she thinks should be made to the presidential election process:

You won’t be surprised by one thing Clinton’s calling for in order to prevent another “constitutional crisis” in the future:

Trending

Clinton’s essay begins with this sentence:

It’s been nearly two years since Donald Trump won enough Electoral College votes to become president of the United States.

Which of course eventually led to this:

And you won’t be surprised to hear that I passionately believe it’s time to abolish the Electoral College.

“Change the Constitution because I was so confident of victory I didn’t feel the need to go to Wisconsin” is about the most Hillary Clinton thing ever.

Shorter Hillary:

Bingo!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald Trumpelectoral collegeHillary Clinton