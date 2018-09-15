Barack Obama is back on the road and campaigning for Democrats with the 2018 midterms just around the corner, and this week he once again reminded everybody who is responsible for the “economic miracle”:

Obama naturally stopped short of saying that it’s very likely that the economy began to recover in spite of his administration, not because of it.

But at least Obama’s admitting Dem economic warnings about Trump were totally wrong:

The former president once warned that some of Trump’s economic promises simply weren’t possible or were wildly overstated, but now Obama’s more than happy to jump in and take credit?

Yep, Obama’s still got it!

