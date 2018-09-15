Barack Obama is back on the road and campaigning for Democrats with the 2018 midterms just around the corner, and this week he once again reminded everybody who is responsible for the “economic miracle”:

Former President Barack Obama takes credit for the success of the US economy while campaigning for Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray: “When you hear these folks bragging about this ‘economic miracle,’ just remember when it started” pic.twitter.com/eDKBi6lLVm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 14, 2018

Obama naturally stopped short of saying that it’s very likely that the economy began to recover in spite of his administration, not because of it.

The very day you hit the road… pic.twitter.com/C2ste47cZf — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 15, 2018

But at least Obama’s admitting Dem economic warnings about Trump were totally wrong:

Buhahahahahahahahaha so when trump gets elected you say the economy would crash… now it does good and you take credit!???? Buhahahahahahahahaha @BarackObama you live in a fantasy 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/IrUdNeqBMY — David Scott Duffield (@David__Duffield) September 15, 2018

The former president once warned that some of Trump’s economic promises simply weren’t possible or were wildly overstated, but now Obama’s more than happy to jump in and take credit?

AWKWARD: Mollie Hemingway shares 2016 Obama jobs prediction that did NOT age well https://t.co/9fRnSCA1DA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 10, 2018

Yep, Obama’s still got it!