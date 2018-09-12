As Twitchy told you earlier, Planned Parenthood announced their new president, who unsurprisingly began her tenure with zero self-awareness:

'DISGUSTING'! New Planned Parenthood president kicks off her reign with a DERANGED bang https://t.co/go90sXyuB1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 12, 2018

PP’s new president is an M.D. — you know, the kind who take the “first do no harm” oath:

Planned Parenthood will be spending millions to help Democrats this year, and they’ve also been spending money on anti-Kavanaugh ads. Congressional Dems started sucking up immediately. Why? Because obviously that’s where the money is:

Congratulations @DrLeanaWen on serving in this vital role! I look forward to working with you in support of the one in five American women who have relied on Planned Parenthood for care in her lifetime. https://t.co/enYfq7gXcF — Rep. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) September 12, 2018

Congratulations, @DrLeanaWen! We are so lucky to have you in this new role at @PPFA, fighting for women and families across America. https://t.co/GIIhl80MjZ — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 12, 2018

For years, I’ve worked closely with @DrLeanaWen as she led the Baltimore City Health Department. She has a proven track record of looking out for women’s health and reproductive rights—and standing up to the Trump Administration. I know she’ll do the same at @PlannedParenthood. https://t.co/MxkCl9Lja5 — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) September 12, 2018

A Chinese immigrant, a Cal State University grad, a physician, a public health advocate, and now the president of Planned Parenthood — congratulations, @DrLeanaWen! Looking forward to fighting with you to protect reproductive rights and access to health care. #StandWithPP https://t.co/RzbOgSw45d — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) September 12, 2018

Congratulations @DrLeanaWen! I look forward to working with you in the fight to protect women’s access to quality health care and expand care to underserved communities. https://t.co/05QQx8kMDL — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 12, 2018

Congratulations & welcome Dr. Wen. I look forward to working with you to ensure women are able to make their own reproductive health care decisions. https://t.co/wcrBajkPpt — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 12, 2018

Congratulations to @DrLeanaWen on being named the President of @PPFA. We're at a pivotal moment in the fight for women’s reproductive rights & I look forward to partnering to ensure that all women receive the health care they deserve, including the right to a safe abortion. https://t.co/RJA5g1dNyq — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) September 12, 2018

Even more reasons Planned Parenthood shouldn’t be funded by taxpayers.