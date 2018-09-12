As Twitchy told you earlier, Planned Parenthood announced their new president, who unsurprisingly began her tenure with zero self-awareness:

PP’s new president is an M.D. — you know, the kind who take the “first do no harm” oath:

Planned Parenthood will be spending millions to help Democrats this year, and they’ve also been spending money on anti-Kavanaugh ads. Congressional Dems started sucking up immediately. Why? Because obviously that’s where the money is:

Even more reasons Planned Parenthood shouldn’t be funded by taxpayers.

