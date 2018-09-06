Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett spotted something today near the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:
There is a toddler running around a Senate Office building wearing anti Kavanaugh gear
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 6, 2018
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel had a Spartacus moment of her own with this tweet:
That’s no way to talk about Cory Booker. https://t.co/g5aK96z6ZV
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 6, 2018
FOR THE WIN!
😂😂😂 #KavanaughConfirmation #13 https://t.co/vy4Dn836hl
— Lucky13 (@mehlucky13) September 6, 2018
Brilliantly played! https://t.co/zCpFQwUkZx
— Ray T (@NVRayT) September 6, 2018
@GOPChairwoman wins Twitter today!!! https://t.co/oB6vdhesy9
— Tom Thurman (@Tommm1954) September 6, 2018
Ouch. https://t.co/MyROF1k5lU
— Sanger Rainsford (@operationhijump) September 6, 2018
The Resistance isn’t laughing, but that’s to be expected.