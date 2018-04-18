CIA Director Mike Pompeo has been nominated by President Trump to be the next Secretary of State. Among the Democrats opposed is Sen. Jeanne Sheehan, who gave these reasons:

I cannot support Director Mike Pompeo’s nomination to serve as Secretary of State. My statement: pic.twitter.com/F9U3tMDWGR — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) April 17, 2018

Is Pompeo up for the Secretary of State job, or to be the next president of Planned Parenthood?

Wow… Shaheen to oppose Pompeo for CIA director because he is against murdering babies. https://t.co/kRGLBgquJU — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 18, 2018

Yeah, basically. And then some:

Correct me if I'm wrong: I don't see anything that states the Sec. of State deals in domestic social policy. @SenatorShaheen it appears your disagreements has nothing to do with the actual job description. Again, correct me if I'm wrong. #Intolerance https://t.co/0K24j1MTUO https://t.co/L5UJqZZn6p — Ian O (@ManicottiNinja) April 18, 2018

The new for of discrimination Democrats support. Their disgusting intolerance knows no bounds. These people have ZERO integrity, ethics, class, self respect OR respect for the American people. https://t.co/MtLGFAt2Gd — Stubbornly Me. (@lybr3) April 18, 2018

But, as you might guess, Planned Parenthood & NARAL are totally on board with an abortion litmus test for Secretary of State nominees:

Thank you, @SenatorShaheen, for standing up for women, LGBTQ, and Muslim communities! We need a secretary of state who protects #humanrights — not tramples them. #StopPompeo https://t.co/liEdtho58u — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) April 18, 2018

We share @SenatorShaheen's deep concerns about Mike Pompeo and appreciate her leadership in speaking out publicly on her "no" vote to #StopPompeo. Thank you @SenatorShaheen! https://t.co/P4RVZ6a19e — NARAL (@NARAL) April 17, 2018

Priorities!

Because, after all, who care about North Korea…. https://t.co/L1qni2i6Ex — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) April 18, 2018

Meh.