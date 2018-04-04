Some in the anti-NRA crowd were quick to jump on yesterday’s shooting at YouTube headquarters in another effort to push the Left’s narrative, but the facts of the matter aren’t backing up the talking points:

Facts about the YouTube HQ shooter Nasim Aghdam. – Vegan, Peta activist.

– Boasts of having served in the Iranian army.

– 55k followers on Instagram.

– Complained about YouTube demonetization and censorship. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) April 4, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. posed a couple questions directed toward the media, specifically CNN:

No wonder CNN went right back to their Robert Mueller fan fiction. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 4, 2018

Yup I look forward to the whole PETA has more mass shooters than the NRA conversations. I’m sure they will cover that… right? https://t.co/2taoidxApp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2018

And you can probably guess what happened next. Any challenge against the Left’s anti-NRA narrative will not go without backlash from some intentionally or unintentionally missing the point:

And I look forward to you going to prison you treasonous POS. — Kaj-Erik Eriksen (@KajEriksen) April 4, 2018

You're as incompetent and dangerous as your father. May you never know the tragedy that other families have felt at the hands of failed gun policies the GOP refuses to revisit under your dad's leadership. God bless you Jr. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) April 4, 2018

As if @DonaldJTrumpJr gives a crap, he couldn't fall lower or be criticized more, he's such a cretinous bad version of Daddy, let's stick to legal actions, who cares about "criticizing" these swamp dwellers https://t.co/G1dwK3RHSx — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) April 4, 2018

Does it matter what a shooter's political affiliation is? The only thing you've ever succeeded at is being worse than your father. Sit the feck down. https://t.co/MKSpNGCIHh — Mama S (@CrouchingMommy) April 4, 2018

What does being vegan have to do with this? — Cathy Andrews (@CathyAn29291074) April 4, 2018

***

