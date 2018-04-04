As you know, the facts surrounding the shooting at YouTube headquarters in California yesterday didn’t fit the liberal narrative, so the story will disappear from the news cycle rather quickly. Others are also hitting a narrative reset button of sorts to return the talking points to where liberals think they belong. HuffPost shows how it’s done:

Very few women are responsible for active shootings and mass killings. pic.twitter.com/52hIl0TsNJ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 4, 2018

They’re doing yeoman’s work to return the narrative to where it was the day before yesterday.

Way to minimize. We can also say that assault weapons aren’t used in a majority of mass shootings and ones odds of being killed in a mass shooting are about equal to being attacked by a shark. But we don’t because that doesn’t fit the narrative. — ciecko (@ciecko) April 4, 2018

This is a sad, almost apologetic tweet for a mass shooter. https://t.co/g5XtWIfMn7 — Carter Behler (@Cbehler2112) April 4, 2018

*except when it comes to murdering their unborn https://t.co/QmbzkzFFg5 — Cameron Wallace (@cam_wallaceee) April 4, 2018

Here we go, doesn’t fit the narrative but let’s blame men for everything — SOMENYCGUY (@NycrightLtn) April 4, 2018

The Mass Shooting Gap https://t.co/dwuev8qeuk — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 4, 2018

So… what the hell was the point of this tweet? https://t.co/A4yjhXI7xc — Michael (@michael__1776) April 4, 2018

Apparently it made sense to somebody.