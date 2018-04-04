As you know, the facts surrounding the shooting at YouTube headquarters in California yesterday didn’t fit the liberal narrative, so the story will disappear from the news cycle rather quickly. Others are also hitting a narrative reset button of sorts to return the talking points to where liberals think they belong. HuffPost shows how it’s done:

They’re doing yeoman’s work to return the narrative to where it was the day before yesterday.

Trending

Apparently it made sense to somebody.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentgun controlHuffPostyoutube shooting