Remember when there was a government shutdown in 2013 during Obama’s second term, and his administration did all they could to “weaponize” the situation, much to the defiance of many veterans:

'Awesome!' Veterans remove Barrycades from memorials, transport to White House [pics] http://t.co/qtjtiSKo9B — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 13, 2013

Lincoln Memorial 'Barry-cade' breached again; Park Police order area cleared [pics] http://t.co/d0mZyag8Xs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 14, 2013

Unreal: Barrycades block Flight 93 National Memorial http://t.co/r3mWzQUDui — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 15, 2013

Barrycades back up at WWII Memorial: Not for long? Wounded warrior to 'head there shortly' http://t.co/gNJALyQMdP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 14, 2013

Valor: Another wounded warrior carried Barrycades; Searcy: 'Best damn tweet ever!' [pics] http://t.co/gSLuAobsLM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 14, 2013

That isn’t happening this time, proving that the Obama administration closing off memorials was out of spite instead of necessity:

What happens when the Administration is not trying to hurt the American people: https://t.co/AMrVbC23DK — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) January 20, 2018

Great to meet visitors at the WWII memorial today. Not all parks are fully open but we are all working hard to make as many areas as accessible to the public as possible. pic.twitter.com/tqVjiPho1z — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 20, 2018

Ensuring our @NatlParkService parks are as accessible as possible. Wonderful to meet students from Illinois. pic.twitter.com/paKj45hWn1 — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 20, 2018

During the Obama administration the memorials were “weaponized” for the purposes of political optics:

The Trump Administration is leaving the National Mall and monuments open in a shutdown. Remember when Obama shut them down to get PR out of WWII vets pushed away from the WWII memorial? Good times. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 19, 2018

"Among the defining images of that [obama] shutdown were children locked out of parks and veterans protesting at barricades in front of the World War II Memorial" https://t.co/gJtCncYnrW — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 20, 2018

Never forget how Obama tried to inflict as much pain as possible on the American citizen when the govt shutdown under his watch. He closed every park unnecessarily and erected barriers in open air spaces. Patriots tore them down! Make Dems pay for #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/JMc1dN3ceS — Jim (@cyburban1) January 20, 2018