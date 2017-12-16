A pair of FBI agents’ anti-Trump, pro-Hillary text messages last year might not be as bad as it looks, at least according to this explanation the Washington Post put forward:

So the Post has sources saying the FBI officials’ text message about Hillary were a cover story for an affair https://t.co/KZjEeczVbG — Jon Passantino (@passantino) December 16, 2017

Really? Yes really:

FBI officials’ text message about Hillary Clinton had nothing to do with the investigation. It was merely a cover story for their affair…or something? https://t.co/zdNhJJvL9i pic.twitter.com/qwJN8RcaIl — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 16, 2017

They didn’t decide to make the “cover story” texts about hating Hillary? Go figure!

The spin room worked overtime on this one. https://t.co/CKFBa0MULE — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 16, 2017

That seems very apparent.

Right?! 😂 This is the most idiotic & desperate thing I’ve seen. Also confirms they’re terrified. https://t.co/v6hmXnQgvm — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 16, 2017

This story is so ridiculous it gives phony political spin a bad name. https://t.co/4nFHMgq53Q — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 16, 2017

WaPo is still handling comms and rapid response for Team Mueller. They’re not very good at it. https://t.co/4nFHMgHGsq — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 16, 2017

@MZHemingway Here's one you can add to your 8 worst defenses of Page/Strzok list https://t.co/9XeQqKp7b5 — William Teach (@WilliamTeach) December 16, 2017

This is just as good as it gets. Why, this explains everything!! https://t.co/zbBhFe2hs0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 16, 2017

If you believe this, I've got a bridge for sale. https://t.co/BFR9q3bXeW — Dj (@dj1of2) December 16, 2017

They just can't stop lying. These people & their media proxies are incapable of being truthful. — Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) December 16, 2017

They can't keep up with their lies. Grab some popcorn while we watch them implode. — HarleyDad for Trump (@sirbryan1955) December 16, 2017

