EMILY’s List is proud of the progressive women they’ve endorsed for political office so far:
We will likely see the most women running for the House EVER in U.S. history. And we've already endorsed 23 pro-choice Democratic women. https://t.co/B5oXxIWdUn
— EMILY's List (@emilyslist) December 14, 2017
Er, maybe make that number 22, EMILY’s List:
And one of them just dropped out because of … wait for it … sexual harassment.
Female Democrat Congressional Candidate Drops Out of Race After Sexual Harassment Accusation Surfaces https://t.co/iZz0Wyq6Hv https://t.co/oSCLLQIIQ6
— JWF (@JammieWF) December 15, 2017
Fact check: TRUE:
'The Handbutler's Tale'? Who saw THIS Political Pervgate twist coming? https://t.co/cXWML5jJAE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 15, 2017
Female Democratic candidate for Congress in Kansas quits race amid sexual harassment allegations: :https://t.co/bPaWZq70MX
— Jason Noble (@jasonnobleDMR) December 15, 2017
#BelieveAllMen!!!!! https://t.co/RhRsV8SS7u pic.twitter.com/JZhDH79yzC
— justturnright (@justturnright) December 15, 2017
So much for that endorsement:
EDITOR NOTES:
Please replace this entire announcement with "Andrea WHO??" pic.twitter.com/Poh6t2Yum0
— justturnright (@justturnright) December 15, 2017
Confirmed:
Buzz: harshed.
— Virginia Plain (@AlyceWellington) December 15, 2017