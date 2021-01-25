The Biden administration is expected to put new travel restrictions into place this week:

Wow, the “rules” sure have changed:

These make for quite the shots and chaser.

First, from late January/early February of 2020:

And now this from yesterday:

It was only “xenophobic” when Trump or any Republican did it, obviously.

