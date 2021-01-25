The Biden administration is expected to put new travel restrictions into place this week:
Here's our scoop: Biden on Monday will reimpose the 212F restrictions on UK, Brazil, Schengen Area that were scrapped by Trump on Jan. 18 — and add South Africa. CDC will also sign transit mask order Monday https://t.co/LTbPPNKOg6
— davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) January 24, 2021
Wow, the “rules” sure have changed:
Hysteria, xenophobia, and fear. pic.twitter.com/pq0cJLptfb
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 25, 2021
These make for quite the shots and chaser.
First, from late January/early February of 2020:
JUST IN: The Trump administration has announced a ban on foreign national travel for those who have been in China within the last 14 days https://t.co/oBOXSrj8up
— CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2020
We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020
And now this from yesterday:
JUST IN: President Biden is expected to impose travel ban Monday for most non-US citizens traveling from South Africa, 2 White House officials say; Biden is also expected to reinstate restrictions affecting travel from the UK, Ireland, and parts of Europe. https://t.co/G41eqYBroH
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2021
It was only “xenophobic” when Trump or any Republican did it, obviously.
— michael destefano (@mtd10mm) January 25, 2021