As you know, more than 25,000 National Guard troops were in Washington, DC for the presidential inauguration.

However, after that was all over, apparently thousands of Guard troops had worn out their usefulness and were treated this way:

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen enough:

His full comments include some choice words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Sen. Chuck Schumer said he “will get to the bottom” of how members of the Guard were treated, and it’ll take longer now that his kneejerk reaction, which would be to blame Trump, isn’t possible.

DeSantis is clearly among the nation’s better governors.

***

Related:

Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll never again authorize deployment of Texas Nat’l Guard to DC ‘if they’re disrespected like this’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerGov. Ron DeSantisNancy PelosiNational Guard