As you know, more than 25,000 National Guard troops were in Washington, DC for the presidential inauguration.

However, after that was all over, apparently thousands of Guard troops had worn out their usefulness and were treated this way:

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds today and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages, after two weeks of sleepless nights protecting the nation’s capitalhttps://t.co/tQK9R6AJMd — POLITICO (@politico) January 22, 2021

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen enough:

Last night, I ordered our Adjutant General to bring Florida National Guard soldiers home from the National Capital Region. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 22, 2021

His full comments include some choice words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

.@GovRonDeSantis says he ordered the National Guard to come home from the U.S. Capitol because "they're not Nancy Pelosi's servants" and "this is a half-cocked mission at this point and I think the appropriate thing is to bring them home." — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) January 22, 2021

Gov. DeSantis on ordering Fla. National Guard to return home from D.C. : "They're soldiers not Nancy Pelosi's servants." — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 22, 2021

Sen. Chuck Schumer said he “will get to the bottom” of how members of the Guard were treated, and it’ll take longer now that his kneejerk reaction, which would be to blame Trump, isn’t possible.

This is called a leader. https://t.co/0Y8uQjquOK — ginny smith (@Ginny_zoo) January 22, 2021

He’s got his eyes on the prize. https://t.co/E1R7HgpaP6 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 22, 2021

DeSantis is clearly among the nation’s better governors.

***

Related:

Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll never again authorize deployment of Texas Nat’l Guard to DC ‘if they’re disrespected like this’