This afternoon President Trump tweeted a video urging people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” and “go in peace.” Trump also reiterated his belief that the election was rife with fraud, and as a result Twitter didn’t want users to be able to share that message, because it couldn’t be retweeted, only quote tweeted.

That obviously wasn’t enough for Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, who wants Trump impeached… again:

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says she's drawing up articles of impeachment, says Trump should be removed from office — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

We can’t say we’re surprised.

Any single member can force a vote on this if it's introduced as a privileged resolution. Unclear if that's the intent here, though: https://t.co/mIww6JNbm8 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 6, 2021

The intent? Well, since Democrats have been calling for impeachment just about every day since Trump took office (and the House eventually did impeach him on two charges), new calls for impeachment don’t exactly take on any extraordinary meaning.

Impeach a president who’s allegedly not gonna be president in 2 weeks? What’s the point? All for show. https://t.co/5WLnemiJtQ — Mass Politics ⚖️ (@MArepublican18) January 6, 2021

First they impeached President Trump for a phone call, now they’re mad about a speech he gave on the other side of town? https://t.co/JHI7VLaH9Q — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 6, 2021

By morning there will probably be several Democrats with their own Articles of Impeachment ready to present to the House — and the media.