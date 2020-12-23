Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and in Washington DC the day will also be spent honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s declaration:

Will this involve having an essential party for him at a restaurant that’s otherwise closed? Sorry we have to ask, it’s just that we’re getting used to hypocrisy ensuing.

Yep, that’s the one!

Hey, great point.

Dr. Fauci does look good for 80 though.

