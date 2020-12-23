Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and in Washington DC the day will also be spent honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s declaration:
In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.
We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020
Will this involve having an essential party for him at a restaurant that’s otherwise closed? Sorry we have to ask, it’s just that we’re getting used to hypocrisy ensuing.
This Fauci? pic.twitter.com/lgDoSRW1S7
— Dr. Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) December 23, 2020
Yep, that’s the one!
Looking around, I figured every day in DC was Dr. Fauci Day. https://t.co/ybKVsd9epH
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 23, 2020
Hey, great point.
broke: Christmas Eve
woke: Fauci day https://t.co/sbc5YyTM7n
— Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) December 23, 2020
These weirdos are one step away from deifying this goofy bureaucrat.
"From now on Christmas Eve is known as St. Fauci's Day!" https://t.co/1smzN7YDLF
— d00msect (@d00msect) December 23, 2020
Dr. Fauci does look good for 80 though.