Here’s a bit of news that might surprise a grand total of zero people who have paid attention to events as they unfolded (or weren’t allowed to unfold as it were) in the last several months as it concerns the election:

Biden transition is quietly putting Google and Facebook employees into its transition landing teams. pic.twitter.com/UI2QZKTcz6 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 11, 2020

Check out my dispatch in today’s @Politico Transition Playbook on the Biden transition quietly adding Facebook and Google employees to its agency review teams, weeks after the initial announcement. w/ @AlxThomp pic.twitter.com/OeA8EdJFbs — Steven Overly (@StevenOverly) December 11, 2020

That’s got to be the Biden transition team’s way of saying “thanks for all the assists this year!”

There’s a lot of sensitivity among progressives and some conservatives to the Biden admin tapping leaders with ties to Silicon Valley. These four were part of the Obama admin before going to work for tech companies. — Steven Overly (@StevenOverly) December 11, 2020

Sounds like the very definition of “revolving door.”

Payback for all the in kind contributions. — ரிபப்ளிக்கன் (@Milagaai) December 12, 2020

This is how careers are made in DC. Always has been. That's why government, all government, needs to be limited as much as possible. — Richard Walker (@rwexp2) December 12, 2020

Big Tech receiving its rewards for helping Biden get elected. https://t.co/75tYrClPCB — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 12, 2020

The social media giants censor your political opponent during the elections – so you reward them with cushy jobs inside government when the election is over. This is banana republic stuff. Our democracy will not survive it. https://t.co/IhQTfz2dEt — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 12, 2020

If, during an election, tech giants take unprecedented steps to censor the internet to prevent the spread of incriminating reporting about a candidate, then of course that candidate, upon winning, should turn key government posts over to them. Anything else would be ungrateful. https://t.co/AFgWrpjuBF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 12, 2020

We’d like to say “unbelievable” but it’s actually all too believable.