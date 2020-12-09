Axios reported yesterday that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative had bundled donations for Rep. Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign. The congressman from California said that he wouldn’t be commenting on the story, ostensibly because he didn’t want to disclose any possibly classified information. Swalwell later suggested that President Trump leaked the story in retaliation for criticizing him.

Considering all the “foreign interference” alarms Swalwell tried to sound during the last four years about President Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is among those spotting the highest degree of projection coming from Rep. Swalwell:

How long will it be before CNN and others have Swalwell back on making his claims about Trump as if nothing had ever happened?

Swalwell of course will not deny or confirm that. Why? It’s classified, or something.

