Axios reported yesterday that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative had bundled donations for Rep. Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign. The congressman from California said that he wouldn’t be commenting on the story, ostensibly because he didn’t want to disclose any possibly classified information. Swalwell later suggested that President Trump leaked the story in retaliation for criticizing him.

Considering all the “foreign interference” alarms Swalwell tried to sound during the last four years about President Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is among those spotting the highest degree of projection coming from Rep. Swalwell:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) and the alleged Chinese spy: ‘He accused the president of everything that he did, by lying to the American public and sitting on the Intel Committee.’ pic.twitter.com/nfVGewEOP8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 9, 2020

How long will it be before CNN and others have Swalwell back on making his claims about Trump as if nothing had ever happened?

Swalwell is exactly what California doesn't need right now. Self indulgent creeps. https://t.co/Qrkkth6wVb — 📰📰🗞️ PRESIDENT-ELECT RYAN (@USAPerfectUnion) December 9, 2020

He was literally in bed with a Chinese spy while accusing others of 'collusion' with foreign entities. — Seaside Mero (@local_navigator) December 9, 2020

Swalwell of course will not deny or confirm that. Why? It’s classified, or something.

