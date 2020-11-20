The Biden/Harris (or is it the other way around?) team likes to keep talking about their coronavirus plan, and this one appears to have been pretty easy for them to come up with:

Who wants to tell her?

Trending

Team Biden must know they can count on the media to give them full credit for everything by the time all is said and done.

The Biden/Harris plan is so far ahead of its time that it’s already being implemented under the Trump administration.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenKamala Harris