The Biden/Harris (or is it the other way around?) team likes to keep talking about their coronavirus plan, and this one appears to have been pretty easy for them to come up with:

The Biden-Harris plan to get this pandemic under control includes free testing and free vaccines available for everyone. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2020

Who wants to tell her?

Trump's already doing this, what else ya' got? https://t.co/b96sUOj2Hw — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 20, 2020

Team Biden must know they can count on the media to give them full credit for everything by the time all is said and done.

So…. Trump's plan is your plan…. got it… #dumbass — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) November 20, 2020

The Biden/Harris plan is so far ahead of its time that it’s already being implemented under the Trump administration.