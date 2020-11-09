Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes was on MSNBC today and had this to say about Joe Biden:

It’s a good thing Biden’s a Democrat or his side might be flipping out over that revelation:

It must be OK if a Democrat does it (not unlike exempting themselves from their own Covid regulations).

As always, if you want to know what Democrat politicians are doing, just watch what accusations they’re making about Trump and the Republicans.

