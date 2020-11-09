Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes was on MSNBC today and had this to say about Joe Biden:

.@brhodes: Biden is already “having phone calls” with foreign leaders about “the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th” pic.twitter.com/ynHspaEDxE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

It’s a good thing Biden’s a Democrat or his side might be flipping out over that revelation:

I have it on good authority from MSNBC that this is a violation of the Logan Act… — Jeff Smith (@Jeffsmith5084) November 9, 2020

This is literally what they went after Flynn for. — Nick (@InaudibleShoutX) November 9, 2020

Literally Logan Act https://t.co/LWjKGL1TsU — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) November 9, 2020

Time for a special prosecutor https://t.co/YHloZlCf8e — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) November 9, 2020

It must be OK if a Democrat does it (not unlike exempting themselves from their own Covid regulations).

Are the Democrats going to impeach themselves now then? https://t.co/nIoBP7TGb8 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) November 9, 2020

I assume the IC is listening to those calls, and transcripts will be leaked after everyone in the Trump administration unmasks participants. After, of course, the FBI dispatches agents to interview everyone to see if they violated the Logan Act. Wouldn't want to upset "norms." https://t.co/czzaEx29Aw — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 9, 2020

Biden is interfering with U.S. foreign policy. https://t.co/csi5bFCRPy — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 9, 2020

He’s lucky his name isn’t “Michael Flynn” or he’d be in a lot of trouble right now https://t.co/8JlzrxmDjt — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) November 9, 2020

So that logan act thing they accused President-elect Trump of doing…. is OK now. Funny how that works. https://t.co/xxryIhs0OL — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 9, 2020

As always, if you want to know what Democrat politicians are doing, just watch what accusations they’re making about Trump and the Republicans.