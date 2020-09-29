There are plenty of fireworks at tonight’s presidential debate, but there have also been some unintended laughs. This doozy came from Joe Biden:

Joe Biden: "You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap in your golf course and go in the Oval Office and bring together the Democrats and Republicans and fund what needs to be done now to save lives." #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/kp0PApj2e0 — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020

LOL.

Biden, who has spent so many days calling “lids” and staying hunkered down at home during the campaign season, might have set an irony and projection record with that one:

"You should get out of your bunker"?? From Biden? — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 30, 2020

Biden probably shouldn’t be using the “get out of your bunker line.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2020

WOW. Biden tells Trump to come out of his bunker? Is this real life?! — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden telling anyone to “get out of the bunker” has officially killed irony forever. #Debates2020 — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) September 30, 2020

Biden saying “get out of the bunker” when he’s taken more than half of the last month off is pretty ridiculous. That was a planned line that I’m surprised they went with. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 30, 2020

They’re definitely throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks tonight.