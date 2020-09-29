The Trump campaign had reportedly asked Democrat nominee Joe Biden to take a drug test and also allow a third party inspection of his ears looking for any listening devices. The Biden campaign tried to make something out of that with this tweet shortly before the start of the debate:

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Jeni’s Ice Cream is headquartered in Ohio, so that’s obviously what Team Biden was going after, but the Nancy Pelosi connection was also apparent, in a “backfire” kind of way:

Hey, that's the ice cream Nancy Pelosi eats while she blocks aid to Americans. https://t.co/AVsqDy4BRm — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 30, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

Did this ice cream come from Nancy’s stash https://t.co/DksTtC0da8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 30, 2020

In short, it boils down to a single word…

And that’s far from being the final “cringe” of the evening.