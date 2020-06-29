President Trump will be on the scene for a fireworks display to celebrate the 4th of July at Mt. Rushmore, and naturally the planned event is being reported as problematic:

The DNC took the triggering a step further:

Yeah, it was deleted, but captured nonetheless:

Trending

Well look at that!

Hey, could be!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDNCDonald TrumpMt. Rushmore