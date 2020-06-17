Democrat nominee Joe Biden gave a speech in front of a room of socially-distanced people today, and the speech was designed to slam the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, Monday Morning Quarterback-style. In addition to other outlets, it was carried on Fox News:

Well… maybe Trump won’t be too bothered by it. Biden’s speech, aided by a teleprompter, was summed up in the way it ended. Try not to yawn:

You’ll also notice that Biden didn’t take any questions, which is something that triggers the media when Trump does it:

Pretty dynamic speech closer, eh?

Trending

Right?

We have a feeling this won’t be the last time a Biden speech prompts that response.

Biden also criticized Trump for the plan to hold rallies again:

Perhaps more than a little of the Biden campaign’s concern is that Joe might feel compelled to get back out and speak in public, and they know how that might go.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe Biden